Holmes is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets due to a sore right knee.

The Kings are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, so it's possible Holmes is simply dealing with some routine soreness. Either way, be sure to monitor his status as the 10:00 PM ET tip approaches. If Holmes sits, Hassan Whiteside could move into the starting lineup. Marvin Bagley (calf) is also questionable for Sacramento.