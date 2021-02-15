Holmes is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets due to a sore right knee.
The Kings are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, so it's possible Holmes is simply dealing with some routine soreness. Either way, be sure to monitor his status as the 10:00 PM ET tip approaches. If Holmes sits, Hassan Whiteside could move into the starting lineup. Marvin Bagley (calf) is also questionable for Sacramento.
