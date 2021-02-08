Holmes had 12 points (6-10 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Sunday's win over the Clippers.
In 31 minutes, Holmes posted his second double-double in as many nights after he finished with 21 points and 10 boards in Saturday's win over Denver. Holmes has struggled to find consistency this season, but he's firmly entrenched as the starter over Hassan Whiteside.
More News
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Puts up 21 and 10•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Muted performances continue•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Posts double-double Monday•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Quiet in Saturday's loss•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Records double-double against Magic•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Swats six shots Friday•