Holmes had 12 points (6-10 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Sunday's win over the Clippers.

In 31 minutes, Holmes posted his second double-double in as many nights after he finished with 21 points and 10 boards in Saturday's win over Denver. Holmes has struggled to find consistency this season, but he's firmly entrenched as the starter over Hassan Whiteside.

