Holmes had 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and one assist in 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 win at the Wizards.

Holmes now has four double-doubles in his last six games, and he also posted a season-high mark for rebounds in this contest. He has been playing at a high level since moving to the starting unit, but he has seen a spike in production of late -- over Sacramento's last six games, the five-year veteran is averaging 14.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game while shooting 69.4 percent from the field. That's unsustainable going forward, but he will aim to extend it Monday at Boston.