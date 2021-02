Holmes managed 18 points (9-12 FG), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 127-118 loss to the Nets.

Holmes picked up his second straight double-double Tuesday after collecting one Sunday against the Bucks. Tuesday also marked Holmes' second game back from a knee injury that cost him three contests. He looks healthy, but he hasn't seen more than 26 minutes in a game since Feb. 7.