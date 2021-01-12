Holmes managed 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 127-122 victory over Indiana.

Yeah, this guy is good. Holmes was a game-time call for this one after battling an ankle injury in recent times, but he appeared untroubled in a whopping 36 minutes. The six blocked shots were a career-best for Holmes who has basically wiped Hassan Whiteside off the face of the earth when it comes to fantasy value. As long as he remains reasonably healthy, Holmes could be in for another breakout season, if that's at all possible?