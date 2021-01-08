Holmes (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Holmes tweaked his ankle during Wednesday's 128-124 win over the Bulls, and he evidently isn't yet ready to resume handling practice reps. Coach Luke Walton said Holmes will be re-evaluated Friday, so it appears that he could still suit up against the Raptors.
