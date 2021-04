Holmes (hamstring) has been cleared to resume basketball activities, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports.

A strained right hamstring has sidelined Holmes over the past five games. He's in the midst of a career year, as he's averaged 14.1 points on 64.1 percent shooting, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 blocks in 30.0 minutes. Holmes should be tentatively considered questionable for Sunday's contest against the Warriors.