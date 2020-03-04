Holmes (shoulder) has been cleared for full contact, though he won't play Thursday against the 76ers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Holmes -- who has been sidelined since Jan. 6 with a labral tear in his right shoulder -- participated in Wednesday's practice and is drawing closer to a return, though he'll remain sidelined for at least one more game. If the big man responds well to increased activity in the coming days, it sounds like he could be cleared to return as soon as this weekend, when the Kings play a back-to-back set against the Blazers and Raptors on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.