Kings' Richaun Holmes: Cleared for contact, nearing return
Holmes (shoulder) has been cleared for full contact, though he won't play Thursday against the 76ers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Holmes -- who has been sidelined since Jan. 6 with a labral tear in his right shoulder -- participated in Wednesday's practice and is drawing closer to a return, though he'll remain sidelined for at least one more game. If the big man responds well to increased activity in the coming days, it sounds like he could be cleared to return as soon as this weekend, when the Kings play a back-to-back set against the Blazers and Raptors on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
More News
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Nearing return to practice•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Out at least 2-to-3 more weeks•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Out through All-Star break•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Listed out Monday•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Not ready to play Saturday•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Will remain sidelined•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...