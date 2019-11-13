Holmes tallied 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes Tuesday in the Kings' 107-99 win over the Trail Blazers.

Holmes has been across-the-board producer since poaching the starting center role from Dewayne Dedmon, averaging 10.0 points (on 66.7 percent shooting from the field), 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 29.3 minutes per game in six appearances on the top unit. The big man could sacrifice some rebounding and scoring production once Marvin Bagley (finger) returns, but Holmes will still be worth holding in any case just to see how the frontcourt pairing plays out.