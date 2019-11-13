Kings' Richaun Holmes: Collects third double-double
Holmes tallied 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes Tuesday in the Kings' 107-99 win over the Trail Blazers.
Holmes has been across-the-board producer since poaching the starting center role from Dewayne Dedmon, averaging 10.0 points (on 66.7 percent shooting from the field), 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 29.3 minutes per game in six appearances on the top unit. The big man could sacrifice some rebounding and scoring production once Marvin Bagley (finger) returns, but Holmes will still be worth holding in any case just to see how the frontcourt pairing plays out.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...