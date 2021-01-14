Holmes notched 17 points (6-6 FG, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and a block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Trail Blazers.

Holmes missed the Jan. 9 game against the Trail Blazers but has been quite effective as the Kings' starting center, scoring in double digits in four straight contests while making 77.1 percent of his field-goal attempts in that span. That figure is almost unsustainable and, while Holmes is far from being a volume scorer or a top offensive option for Sacramento, his effectiveness from the field and ability to contribute on both ends of the court -- he is also averaging 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists in that stretch -- should make him a solid pickup across most formats.