Holmes had 12 points (6-8 FG), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 win at Dallas.

Holmes has been very productive of late, scoring in double digits while grabbing at least nine boards in each of his last five starts. He should continue as the team's starting center ahead of a tough Monday matchup against Clint Capela and the Rockets.

