Holmes put up 24 points (10-14 FG, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes Monday in the Kings' 101-94 loss to the Nuggets.

Holmes didn't see a major increase in opportunities in the Kings' first two games sans Marvin Bagley (finger), but the 26-year-old finally picked up some extended run Monday while starting center Dewayne Dedmon dealt with foul trouble. Dedmon has been plagued by both fouls and turnovers while shooting 34.6 percent from the floor though the first four games, so it wouldn't be surprising if Holmes cuts into his playing time moving forward on the heels of this massive showing off the bench. Harry Giles (knee) should eventually factor into the mix at center, but it's unclear when he'll be ready to make his season debut.