Holmes compiled three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 FT), eight boards, one steal and one block in a loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

Holmes had been fantastic before this dud, scoring double-digit points in five of his last seven outings, and swatting 1.8 shots per game in that span. Before this game, it appeared as though Holmes was pushing Dewayne Dedmon out of the picture as Dedmon had not reached 15 minutes of playing time in his previous five games. However, things didn't look quite as concrete in this game as Dedmon got more court time than Holmes, who saw 20 minutes to Dedmon's 24. This one could possibly be chalked up to head coach Luke Walton using Dedmon to guard the dominant Joel Embiid. In addition, Marvin Bagley (right thumb) could be making his return soon. At this point, it would be a bit surprising if Holmes lost significant playing time, but it's a situation worth monitoring.