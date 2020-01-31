Kings' Richaun Holmes: Could return next week
The Kings are hopeful that Holmes (shoulder) can return next week, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Holmes has missed 10 straight contests due to a strained right shoulder. His presence will be especially important over the next month, as Marvin Bagley (foot) is expected to be sidelined for at least three weeks. More concrete information on Holmes' timetable should emerge as he resumes practicing and taking contact.
