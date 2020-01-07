Kings' Richaun Holmes: Dealing with soreness
Holmes (shoulder) said after Monday night's game that he's dealing with soreness but hopes to play Tuesday against Phoenix, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Holmes departed Monday's game with a right shoulder issue, but his postgame comments suggest that he's managed to avoid a major injury. It's still very much unclear if he'll be available on the second night of a back-to-back, however.
