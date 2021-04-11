Holmes had 25 points (10-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 34 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Jazz.

Holmes ended as the Kings' second-best scorer behind De'Aaron Fox and was particularly efficient in this game, missing only three shots to post his best scoring output since March 25, when he also scored 25 points against the Warriors. Holmes has scored in double digits in 21 straight contests and has posted 12 double-doubles in that span, so he's entrenched as one of the Kings' top fantasy performers almost on a nightly basis.