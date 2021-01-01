Holmes notched 22 points (10-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 36 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Rockets.

Holmes was one of three Sacramento players that scored at least 20 points Thursday, and the big man has reached the 20-point plateau in back-to-back games while also recording his second double-double of the season. Holmes seems to have made major strides in his offensive game this season and is currently averaging 13.4 points per game while shooting 69 percent from the field through his first five appearances in 2020-21.