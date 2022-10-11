Holmes (illness) went through practice Tuesday but didn't feel well toward the end, and his status for Wednesday's preseason game against the Suns remains unclear, Deuce Mason of NBC Sports California reports.

Holmes has been sidelined for about a week due to a non-COVID illness, but he return to practice Tuesday, though it doesn't sound like the session went smoothly. If the talented big man doesn't travel with the team to Phoenix, he'll set his sights on playing Friday's preseason finale against the Lakers.