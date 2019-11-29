Holmes didn't practice Friday due to a migraine, but the expectation is that he'll play Saturday against the Nuggets, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Confirmation of Holmes' availability might arrive following the Kings' Saturday morning shootaround. Sacramento will be home following a four-game road trip in which Holmes averaged 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.3 assists in 27.5 minutes.