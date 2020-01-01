Holmes scored a team-high 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 105-87 loss to the Clippers.

It's his fourth double-double in the last six games and 12th of the season. Holmes is enjoying a career year in his first campaign with the Kings as he gets a consistent starting role for the first time, and he picked up the pace in December, averaging 15.4 points, 8.9 boards, 1.4 steals, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks through his last 16 games.