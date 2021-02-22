Holmes scored 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT) and added 11 rebounds and two assists in the King's 128-115 loss to the Bucks on Sunday.

After a three-game absence due to a knee injury, Holmes returned to the starting lineup and needed just 21 minutes to record his eighth double-double of the season. Marvin Bagley stayed in the starting lineup with Holmes, while Hassan Whiteside returned to a bench role. Holmes is the team's leading rebounder so far this season, averaging 7.7 boards per game to go along with 12.8 points, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.

