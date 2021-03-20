Holmes finished with 25 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt. 10-12 FT), 11 boards, three blocks, two assists, and two steals in 32 minutes of a 107-96 win against Boston on Friday.

Holmes continued his recent run of good play, nabbing his fifth double-double in his last six games. The 27-year-old is in the midst of his best year yet, currently holding personal bests across most stat categories. He'll face the 76ers on Saturday.