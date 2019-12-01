Holmes ended with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 100-97 victory over the Nuggets.

Holmes fouled out during Saturday's overtime thriller but not before putting up another double-double as well as a crucial blocked shot to end regulation. His defensive play sent the game into overtime, and continued Holmes' impressive stretch of production. He is putting up top-50 numbers thus far and that is factoring in his slow start to the season. He is not a sell-high player and he should be able to flirt with this kind of value even when Marvin Bagley (thumb) returns.