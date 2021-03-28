Holmes registered 10 points (5-11 FG), 14 rebounds and five blocked shots across 34 minutes Saturday in a 100-98 win over Sacramento.

The big man fell one swat shy of his season high while picking up his second straight double-double and eighth in his past 11 games. Over this stretch, Holmes has posted averages of 17.3 points, 10.9 boards and 2.2 blocks while shooting 61.8 percent from the field and 84.4 percent from the charity stripe. He is quickly establishing himself as one of fantasy's most productive centers.