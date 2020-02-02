Kings' Richaun Holmes: Doubtful Monday
Holmes (shoulder) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Holmes hasn't played since Jan. 6, but the Kings are hoping to get the big man back in the mix at some point this week. It's looking as though his return won't come Monday, but he could be back as soon as Friday against the Heat.
