Kings' Richaun Holmes: Downgraded to doubtful
Holmes (shoulder) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against Phoenix.
Holmes emerged with soreness in his right shoulder following Monday night's game against the Warriors, and it now looks as though he'll take a seat for the second half of his team's back-to-back. With Marvin Bagley (foot) also doubtful, Harry Giles, Caleb Swanigan and Nemanja Bjelica could all be in for an uptick in minutes.
