Kings' Richaun Holmes: Drops 20 in loss
Holmes produced 20 points (9-10 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and a block in 24 minutes during Friday's loss to Indian.
Holmes held his own in the paint, reaching 20 points for the fifth time on the season and first since December 4th. Although he continues to start, Holmes' seen his role diminish slightly with the return of Marvin Bagley to the rotation. In the five games since Bagley's return, Holmes' averaged just 10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 24.8 minutes per game. While these averages are still passable in standard formats, if Holmes' role declines much more, owners may have to search for better options at center.
