Kings' Richaun Holmes: Early foul trouble Wednesday
Holmes managed 10 points, seven rebounds, two steals and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 94-93 victory over Oklahoma City.
Holmes picked up a couple of very early fouls, limiting his first-half minutes. Marvin Bagley also returned in this game and both he and Holmes split minutes at the center position. It is hard to take a lot out of this game given the fouls issues and the hope is that Holmes playing time should be closer to 30 minutes moving forward. Holmes' impact in the final minutes of the game was undeniable and it was ultimately his defense on Chris Paul that won the game. There is nor reason to panic if you have shares in Holmes, although expectations do need to be kept in check.
