Holmes scored 20 points (10-13 FG, 0-1 FT) to go along with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in Tuesday's win over Denver.

Holmes did a little bit of everything in the win, and he was especially productive from the floor, missing only three of his 13 field-goal attempts. The big man's 20 points were easily a season high, surpassing the 11 points he tallied Dec. 26 against Phoenix. Holmes' minutes have increased in each game so far this season, and he appears to be locked in as Sacramento's primary center.