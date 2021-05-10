Holmes recorded 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 126-98 win over the Thunder.

The 27-year-old hasn't missed a beat since missing five games due to a strained right hamstring, averaging 16.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while shooting 63.4 percent from the field over his last nine games. Holmes is averaging career highs in points (14.5), rebounds, (8.4), assists (1.7), blocks (1.6) and free-throw percentage (79.1) through 59 games this season. He'll look to keep up his impressive play Tuesday at home against the Thunder.