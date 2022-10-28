Holmes produced one rebound in eight minutes during Thursday's 125-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

Coming off a season-high 15 points against the Warriors, Holmes logged a season-low eight minutes in this one and failed to get on the scoreboard for the first time in 2022-23. He picked up three fouls in his eight minutes, which may explain why he was on the floor for such a short span. He's clearly behind Domantas Sabonis in the pecking order at center and ceded some additional minutes to Chimzie Metu on Thursday, so things are trending in the wrong direction.