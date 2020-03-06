Kings' Richaun Holmes: Expected to play during weekend
Holmes (shoulder) is expected to make his return this weekend, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The center hasn't been inactive since logging 20 minutes and posting seven points against the Warriors back on Jan. 6, a span of 25 straight missed games. That streak, though, will likely come to an end this weekend, as Holmes is expected to return either Saturday against Portland or Sunday versus Toronto.
