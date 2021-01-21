Holmes and the Kings will not play Sunday or Monday against the Grizzlies due to postponement, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The issue is on the Grizzlies' side, as Memphis will not have the eight available players needed due to contact tracing. For the Kings, Friday's game against the Knicks is still on.
