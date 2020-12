Holmes had eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals and one block during a loss versus Phoenix on Sunday.

Holmes tallied double-digit boards at home for the first time since Jan. 4. Even though Sacramento signed Hassan Whiteside, the 27-year-old has received more playing time than his older counterpart. Holmes is averaging 8.3 points and 9.7 rebounds across 24.0 minutes of play.