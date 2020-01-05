Kings' Richaun Holmes: Grabs 12 boards in loss
Holmes had 13 points (6-11 FG, 11- FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 117-115 loss against the Pelicans.
Holmes has been a reliable scoring presence and he is a thtreat to post double-doubles on any given night -- he has five in his last eight contests. The five-year veteran has settled as a regular starter for the Kings and he is having a career year, averaging 13.3 points and 8.6 rebounds on 29.6 minutes per contest.
