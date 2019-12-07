Holmes had 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in 45 minutes during Friday's 105-104 overtime loss at the Spurs.

Holmes reached a season-high in playing time, although that translated to a stronger fantasy performance since he filled the stat sheet on both ends of the court. Entrenched as Sacramento's starting center, Holmes has had three double-doubles in his last four games, and averages 18.5 points with 10.8 rebounds per game over that span.