Kings' Richaun Holmes: Grabs eight rebounds in loss
Holmes posted 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 FT) and eight rebounds across 29 minutes in Saturday's 99-97 loss to the Lakers.
Holmes has performed admirably in a spot usually helmed by the injured Marvin Bagley, who should return soon from his finger injury. In the meantime, Holmes and Nemjana Bjelica have set up shop in the frontcourt, and Holmes has done yeoman's work in relief. He's recorded three double-doubles while averaging 10.7 points and 7.4 rebounds over 11 games.
