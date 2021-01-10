Holmes is having his minutes monitored for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Holmes rolled his ankle during Wednesday's game against the Bulls and saw 24 minutes during Friday's loss to the Raptors. So, he could see fewer than 30 minutes again Saturday as the team looks to reduce his workload.
