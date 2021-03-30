Holmes tallied 23 points (8-11 FG, 7-10 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 132-115 win over the Spurs.

Monday's performance marked Holmes' third consecutive double-double. It was also his second game of the season with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Holmes is in the midst of a career-best season, as he's averaging highs in points (14.2), rebounds (8.9), assists (1.7) and blocks (1.7), along with free-throw percentage (81.7).