Holmes won't start Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers due to left ankle soreness, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The 27-year-old was expected to have his minutes monitored Saturday due to the injury, and he's now been ruled out altogether. Tyrese Haliburton will enter the starting five in Holmes' absence, shifting Marvin Bagley to center.
More News
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Having minutes monitored•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Not listed on injury report•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Can't practice Thursday•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Tweaks ankle in Wednesday's win•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Leads team with 24 points•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Delivers monster game Thursday•