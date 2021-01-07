Holmes tallied 24 points (10-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 128-124 victory over the Bulls.

Holmes bounced back after a poor performance in his last outing, going 91 percent from the floor, ending with a season-high 24 points. Holmes is showing why he was one of the breakout stars of last season and certainly looks to have put his injury concerns behind him. Hassan Whiteside failed to see any playing time once again, only affirming Holmes' value going forward.