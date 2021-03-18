Holmes scored 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-2FT) to go along with seven rebounds and two blocks across 27 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Wizards.

Holmes picked up three fouls by halftime, which limited him to only 3:41 of playing time in the second quarter. As a result, he failed to top 30 minutes for the first time in his last seven games. Even so, Holmes scored well and tallied multiple blocks for the fourth time in his last eight contests.