Holmes mustered 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 FT) and seven rebounds across 24 minutes in Friday's loss against the Lakers.
Holmes has been a double-double machine this season and had recorded four in a row before ending that streak Friday. Holmes has settled as the Kings' starting center and has recorded double-digit points in each of his last 17 contests, so he's still delivering value even when he's not entirely active on the glass.
