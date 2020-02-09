Kings' Richaun Holmes: Listed out Monday
Holmes (shoulder) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Bucks.
Holmes was back at practice last week and a return appeared imminent, but he was held out of Friday and Saturday's games, and he remains "out" on the first injury report ahead of Monday's contest. With Alex Len also listed as out, Harry Giles should again be set for increased time.
