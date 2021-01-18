Holmes finished with 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 42 minutes in Sunday's 128-123 loss to the Pelicans.

Holmes had already clearly established himself as the Kings' top center, but the absence of Hassan Whiteside (hip) had a positive effect on the 27-year-old's playing time nonetheless. The 42 minutes were a new season high for Holmes, who should continue to get all the run he can handle on a nightly basis so long as he steers clear of foul trouble.