Kings' Richaun Holmes: Makes impact on defense
Holmes scored 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-3 FT) while adding five rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 110-102 loss to the Hornets.
The fifth-year big has seen his workload decline since Marvin Bagley rejoined the lineup, but Holmes was still able to make a contribution Tuesday. In four games since Bagley's return, Holmes is averaging 8.5 points, 5.5 boards, 1.5 steals, 1.3 blocks and 0.5 assists in only 25.0 minutes a night, a steep drop from the 17.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.7 assists and 1.0 blocks in 36.0 minutes he was averaging over his six prior contests. His defensive stats still give him some value in deeper fantasy formats, but in many leagues, Holmes' run of relevance may be over.
