Holmes tallied 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot over 35 minutes in a 125-105 victory versus the Rockets on Thursday.

Holmes tied fellow frontcourt starter Harrison Barnes for the team lead in rebounds (11) in the win while collecting his second straight double (and fifth in his past eight games). The big man has also swatted at least one shot in five straight games and ranks second in the NBA with a 65.7 percent field-goal rate on the campaign.