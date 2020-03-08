Kings' Richaun Holmes: Making return Saturday
Holmes (shoulder) says he will play Saturday against the Trail Blazers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Holmes will be making his return following a 25-game absence due to a strained right shoulder. Per Ham, the 26-year-old will come off the bench and be on an unspecified minutes restriction.
