Kings' Richaun Holmes: Modest numbers in return
Holmes (shoulder) logged 19 minutes off the bench and finished with 10 points (3-8 FG, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and one block Saturday in the Kings' 123-111 win over the Trail Blazers.
After missing the previous 25 games with a right shoulder strain, Holmes was eased back into the Kings' rotation with a limited role off the bench. As a result, Holmes' numbers were somewhat suppressed, but he was still solid on a per-minute basis. The big man isn't listed on the Kings' injury report for Sunday's game against the Raptors, per James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area, so Holmes looks set to see the court in the second half of the back-to-back set. Expect his playing time to be restricted again, however.
