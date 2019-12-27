Kings' Richaun Holmes: Monster performance in loss
Holmes finished with 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-2 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 45 minutes during Thursday's 105-104 loss to the Timberwolves.
Holmes pulled down a career-high 18 rebounds Thursday, eight of which came on the offensive glass. On what was a disappointing night for the Kings, Holmes came through with one of his best performances of the season. Marvin Bagley (foot) was forced to leave early which does account for the increased playing time. However, it does appear head coach Luke Walton has figured out that Holmes needs to be on the floor. Despite the return of Bagley, Holmes has been a first-round player over the past two weeks. It seems as though he is going to be getting 30 minutes a night moving forward and he should continue putting up gaudy numbers on a regular basis.
